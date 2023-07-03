A Watseka group plans to bring a veteran monument to town in honor of the families of veterans that paid the ultimate price.

Through the Woody Williams Foundation’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument program, the committee has begun fundraising the suggested $100,000 for the construction, maintenance, landscaping, lighting and other additions at the monument’s planned Watseka Legion Park site.

The effort intends to honor Gold Star Families, which are the immediate family members of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.

