WATSEKA — Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 2020 Fall City Wide garage sales will be Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8.
The chamber flyer continues to eliminate driving all over town to find your bargains and give you an alphabetized street guide with the homeowner’s sale hours. The fee is $5 which will be used to advertise the event. Final lists will be available for pick up at local banks, gas stations and additional businesses throughout Watseka.
Lists can also be printed from the Chamber website, watsekachamber.org, or Facebook page.
Registration forms are required to be included on the Chamber flyer and can be picked up at the Chamber office, 110 S. Third Street, Watseka, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Forms may also be downloaded from the chamber’s website or Facebook page. The form and payment must be submitted to the Chamber office in person or by mail no later than Aug. 1 to be included on the flyer.
Once the form has been submitted to the Chamber office, no refunds or changes will be permitted, and this is a rain or shine event.
Though no registration with the city or a city permit is required, participants must follow city guidelines including not attaching signs to the utility poles throughout town.
The WACC recommends all garage sale participants follow the required safety procedures currently in place by the IDPH.
For questions or further information on Chamber events, call Amanda at the Chamber office 815-432-2416.
