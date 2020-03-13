Watseka chamber seeking award nominations
WATSEKA — The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Annual Banquet will be 5:30 p.m. May 6 at the Watseka Elks Lodge. This year the theme is “Celebrating 75 Years.”
During the event, the chamber will present its 2020 Professional Award and Staff Achievement Award and is currently seeking nominations.
The Professional Award is given to a chamber member who consistently enhances the chamber and the local business community, demonstrates a commitment to community and civic affairs, serves as a business leader in the community, demonstrates a commitment to addressing employee needs and is respected by others in the community.
The Staff Achievement Award is given to an employee of a chamber member who demonstrates excellent customer service, goes above and beyond his/her assigned duties, thinks “outside the box,” takes initiative on challenging task or projects, shows creativity and exhibits certain personal attributes which make him/her a role model to others.
Anyone interested in nominating someone for either award can do so by contacting the chamber office at 815-432-2416 for a nomination form or go to watsekachamber.org. Deadline for nominations is Friday, April 17.
