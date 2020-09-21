Daily Journal staff report
WATSEKA — The artwork of local children is now on display at the Old Courthouse Museum in Watseka.
Children who attend Kim Rabe’s daycare center in Crescent City made the pieces throughout the summer. Children whose artwork is featured in the gallery are Carter and Grace Robinson, Skyler and Ben Norder, Emily and Logan Rogers; Addison, Brooklynn and Citori Rabe; Wyatt Williamson, Carlow and James Miller, and Bentley Norder.
The pieces can be viewed in the art gallery on the first floor of the museum at 103 W. Cherry St. in Watseka.
Every two months, Art Gallery Director Marilyn Wilken invites local artists, painters, photographers and others to feature their works to visitors of the museum. The gallery is open during museum hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, plus the first Sunday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m. The next Sunday opening will be Oct. 4.
