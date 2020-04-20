PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — A Watseka area man died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Pembroke Township.
Leo J. Ciaccio, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said. The crash occurred at East 6500S and South 13000E roads.
The preliminary cause of death is massive injuries due to motor vehicle accident, Gessner said. A final cause of death will be determined following toxicology reports.
Emergency responders found Ciaccio outside the vehicle, Gessner said. The vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch before landing on its roof.
Kankakee County Sheriff's Police were dispatched to the crash site at 6:22 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
