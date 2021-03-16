BOURBONNAIS — Trustees moved a step closer to adopting a seven-year contract extension with Republic Services to provide waste, recycling and yard waste pickup for the village.
At Monday’s board meeting, trustees heard the first reading of the ordinance. They will vote on adopting the ordinance at their April 5 meeting.
The current six-year contract with Republic Services expires March 31. The company currently provides service to 5,127 homes in the village.
The current monthly rate of $26 charged to village residents will be lowered to $25.71 on April 1 and remain that rate until October 2022. There will be an annual 4 percent increase for the final six years of the contract.
As of Oct. 1, 2021, Republic Services will take over billing, collections, bad debt and all costs associated with billing from the village for its residential refuse services. The company will start billing customers quarterly at that time.
Friendship Festival
The trustees adopted two resolutions regarding the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival. The resolutions allowed for the closing of certain village streets for the children’s parade (June 25) and the Grand Parade (June 27).
“This is laying the foundation for the festival. We do this every year,” Mayor Paul Schore explained about the resolutions. “We are hoping upon hope they can have the festival this year.”
On Saturday, the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival planning committee announced on its Facebook page the festival is slated for June 23-27.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 festival along with all other summer events were canceled.
The theme is the same as last year’s with an addition “Once Upon A Time In Bourbonnais, Take Two.”
