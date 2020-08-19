BRADLEY — Bradley community development officials are looking to help single-family homeowners complete needed maintenance on their homes and the only thing required is filling out paperwork.
The village is seeking a $550,000 Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity grant that could help homeowners with needed repairs or upgrades, up to a maximum of $50,000 per dwelling.
The village would like to have 20-30 properties to attach to the grant application — due Sept. 30 in Springfield — in an effort to assist low- to moderate-income families with repairs ranging from roofs, siding, electrical, plumbing, furnace, foundation, windows and nearly anything in between.
The grant money could also be used to complete upgrades for those with disability issues, noted Bruce Page, Bradley’s director of community development.
Page noted the target area for the grant is the Bradley neighborhoods south of North Street — the area of the village with the majority of the low- to moderate-income homeowners — but the village would consider any homeowner’s request.
Page said if the village is successful in attaining the grant, all projects would be scored and those with the highest point totals would be the first projects selected. Points would be based in part on the extent of the needed repair, the household income and the number of occupants.
The property must be occupied by the owner, meaning rental properties will not be considered.
To qualify for inclusion in the program, for example, a family of four could earn as much as $59,700. A family of five could earn up to $64,500 to be considered.
To seek more information, property owners can call Page at 815-936-5100 ext. 1111 or email bepage@bradleyil.org. The village will host a public hearing regarding the program at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at village hall.
The grant is competitive and is open to any municipality.
Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said this is not about Bradley’s housing falling into disrepair on a large-scale basis, but rather the village looking into funding sources to assist homeowners who simply may not have the extra money to correct long-standing problems.
This request will be the first time Bradley has sought the Community Development Block Grant Housing Rehabilitation funding.
“This can help bring opportunity to the village with outside money,” Page said. “We want to bring revitalization and redevelopment in any way we can.”
The village has about 4,500 single-family properties, Watson estimated. He said if the village could assist 10, 15 or even 20 homeowners with needed rehab, the village will have at least made a start.
“We know one thing for sure,” Page said, “if we don’t apply, we can’t get it.”
The repairs would be completed by licensed contractors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!