Kankakee groundbreaking

Shovels from a ceremonial groundbreaking in September 2022 cast a shadow on the rendering of Kankakee High School's new Community Center addition.

 Daily Journa/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Progress is expected to be visible soon on the fieldhouse/community center under construction behind Kankakee High School.

The purchase of a video display board and multiple scoreboards to be installed in the facility was recently approved as well at a cost of $490,000.

Dan Savage, assistant superintendent of business services for Kankakee School District 111, said prefabricated walls are scheduled to be delivered Wednesday or shortly thereafter.

