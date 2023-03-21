KANKAKEE — Progress is expected to be visible soon on the fieldhouse/community center under construction behind Kankakee High School.
The purchase of a video display board and multiple scoreboards to be installed in the facility was recently approved as well at a cost of $490,000.
Dan Savage, assistant superintendent of business services for Kankakee School District 111, said prefabricated walls are scheduled to be delivered Wednesday or shortly thereafter.
“You will see some very large flatbed trucks go through town, park on the side of the school, and they will start putting up the walls,” Savage said during last week’s Kankakee School Board meeting. “So that will be a very exciting step in the community center.”
Groundbreaking for the nearly $26.4 million facility took place in September with a crew from Vissering Construction, of Streator.
It is set to include a 200-meter track, four basketball/volleyball courts, offices, trainer rooms, locker rooms and updates to existing back gym space.
The project is expected to take about 18 months and be completed by winter 2023-24.
VIDEO BOARD, SCOREBOARDS APPROVED
At its Feb. 13 meeting, the Kankakee School Board approved the purchase of a video board, scoreboards and clocks for the fieldhouse/community center facility.
The purchase was approved by a 6-1 vote, with board member Chris Bohlen voting against it.
The equipment costs a total of $490,000 from Sievert Electric, of Forest Park.
The purchase includes one roughly 13-foot-by-23-foot, full-color video display board; clocks and scoreboards for each of the four basketball courts; and clocks for the locker rooms.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said that about half of the funding for the purchase would come from the Youth Empowerment Program budget, and the other half would come from the athletic department’s budget.
In addition to being used during games, the video display board would also be used to host movie nights for the Youth Empowerment Program, she said.
“Just for clarification, we allocated $250,000 from the Youth Empowerment Program,” Walters said after the board OK’d the purchase. “But we do plan to use the community center for our Youth Empowerment students.”
Also on Feb. 13, the board approved another purchase related to the fieldhouse/ community center project.
A contract for $117,500 was approved with Midway Contracting Group, of Orland Park, for mercury and asbestos abatement in the high school’s back gym, which is being renovated as part of the project.
OTHER USES PLANNED
In addition to athletics, other planned uses for the space include the Youth Empowerment Program, intramural sports, the JROTC program and extracurricular activities, Walters has said.
The facility is also set to include a childcare area — including childcare room, childcare storage area and playground — which will be used to develop the district’s First Taste program for children up to age 3 and its preschool program.
In January, the Illinois Capital Development Board announced District 111 was one of its recipients of a grant to fund the construction or renovation of early childcare facilities.
The district is set to receive up to $1,336,005 to go toward the childcare area of the facility.
