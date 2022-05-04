Nic Smith considers himself one of the lucky ones.
He served eight years in the U.S. Army. Two of those years — 2005 and 2006 — he was deployed and took part in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
The Clifton man escaped the conflict with no physical wounds.
When he returned home, like so many involved with the stress and horrors of conflict, he sought alternative ways to deal with the his pain, his suffering, his return to normalcy.
He dealt with those struggles through the self-medication of drugs and alcohol.
Smith was a visible man on Monday. Many area motorists may have wondered why this 5-foot-9, 160-pound man was simply walking along the road with a pair of U.S. flags sticking out of his backpack.
He was walking to raise awareness for fellow military members who are struggling with the trauma of war.
He, unfortunately, knows of it first-hand.
Two men he served with were not as fortunate as he was. They committed suicide as they unsuccessfully tried to work though the issues of rejoining society following the trauma of war.
“I tried to stay in touch. I should have done more,” the 40-year-old Smith said as he was on mile 17 of a 22-mile walk Monday.
Participating in the StopSoldierSuicide.org event which is taking place nationwide in May, people are walking to raise awareness and funds to help prevent the loss of life for those servicemembers who return home but still face the stress of conflict.
Why 22 miles? Simple. National statistics show 22 veterans each and every day commit suicide due to the mental and physical anguish they endured during war.
The 22 symbolism didn’t stop with the number of miles Smith walked.
The backpacked he carried not only contained water and some extra clothes, but weight. He made sure the backpack weighed 22 pounds.
Regarding the 22-mile walk, the 2000 graduate of Central High School left his home at 6:45 a.m. on this spring-like Monday and completed the approximate 17-mile leg of the journey when he reached the intersection of South Schuyler Avenue and East Court Street in Kankakee.
He stopped at the location and visited with office staff at the Veterans Assistance Center in downtown Kankakee before turning and completing another 5-mile segment. He completed the 22-mile walk at 3:24 p.m.
He then climbed into the pickup truck of friend and confidant Chris Sifrit, also 40, who drove him home. Sifrit had followed Smith for much of Monday’s journey.
Sifrit noted that when his friend climbed into his truck for the trip home his legs were cramping so badly he had difficulty riding home.
“I thought this would take at least 13 or 14 hours on the road,” Sifrit proclaimed. “He did this in far less time.”
But as he reflected on his friend, Sifrit said there is no question that he has been through hell and back and he was not referring to the Clifton starting line or the turning point in downtown Kankakee of Monday’s walk.
“Nic was going down a bad road,” Sifrit noted and he was in no way referring to Monday’s adventure. But, Sifrit noted, Smith and his wife, Britney, had a son, Maverick, now age 6, and he was able to pull himself out of that downward spiral.
Smith notes he’s been sober for three years now. It is his goal, of course, to remain that way.
Now it is on to helping raise awareness to others and Smith is hopeful his feet along the pavement can bring awareness to the needs of service men and women.
He noted he only decided late last week to take on the challenge. He noted the exercise took a little bit more out of him that he anticipated.
“I’m kind of whipped,” he admitted. Asked when he will complete the remaining 28 miles of the 50-mile pledge, he wasn’t quite sure. He acknowledged there be some time needed for recuperation.
He has been a hauler of concrete for the past five years.
“Once you go through this [war] and come back to civilian life, the things you do over there will get you in trouble here,” he said. “There is a fine line of maintaining control.
“I tried to run away from the demons rather than deal with them. Becoming sober makes you deal with your problems.”
Trying to work through trauma and the emotional issues associated with them, he said, is something most people cannot do on their own. He tried that route and failed.
“So many silently struggle.”
He thought back to his friends who struggled and ultimately lost their silent battle. He takes some responsibility for their fate.
“I didn’t see the signs, the things they were dealing with,” he said. “You have this thought that you don’t want to put your burdens on anyone else.”
The long walk gave him time to think, time to reflect. He knows he will be never truly be over the trauma he endured. But he will continue to put one foot in front of the other.
“This walk is not about me. It’s about raising awareness,” he said. “And I’ve found this walk to be therapeutic.”
This adventure was not only therapeutic for the time he was alone with his thoughts, but for the support people gave him along the way.
Passing drivers honked horns, many waved.
“I’m seeing a lot of love. It motivates me. It feels good. I’m doing this for the cause, but it also helps me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.