By Daily Journal staff report
The Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee, will hold walk-in flu clinics from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 19 and 26 for those ages 19 and older. A flu clinic for all ages will be held Oct. 17. Clients can also call to schedule an appointment.
The KCHD accepts many private insurances including Medicaid and Medicare. For those without insurance coverage, the cost of the flu vaccine ranges between $30 and $50 pending on the vaccine utilized.
