The planned 19.8-mile walk by two Grant Park pastors to raise money to help construct the new Fortitude Community Outreach campus in Kankakee has been put in neutral because of weather concerns.
Pastor Cory Estby, of the Zion Lutheran Church, said the walk will be held in March, although a date has not been selected.
Estby and Pastor Kyle Timmons, of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, have planned the walk to help Fortitude in its quest to raise $350,000 to construct a new shelter in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue in Kankakee.
The pending snowstorm caused the two men to delay the walk as having pedestrians walking along snowy and icy roads would make for a dangerous situation.
They had planned to begin their walk at 5:30 p.m. Friday from the location of the new shelter. The two men had reversed their course. They initially had planned to end the walk at the shelter site but recently changed plans to begin the walk from that area.
“It was prayerful wisdom and listening to our wives,” Estby said. “We want to be safe on the road.”
He said when the new date is selected, he said the walk will likely begin on a Sunday night. The goal of the walk was to raise at least $5,000. As of Wednesday evening, $2,095 had been raised from the walk on the Miles for a Mission site at bit.ly/MilesForAMission.
