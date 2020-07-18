In 1965, pop artists Simon and Garfunkel recorded a song about “a most peculiar man.”
That title could have easily been applied in the late 1890s to a Civil War veteran who lived as a “squatter” on Third Island in the Kankakee River, a short distance downstream from today’s village of Aroma Park.
His name was Charles Bell Withrow. When he arrived in Kankakee County is unclear, but by the mid-to-late 1890s, he was being periodically mentioned in local newspapers, often with the term “eccentric” preceding his name. Withrow was known for making extravagant claims of property ownership and promoting impractical projects.
For example, the Kankakee Gazette reported on Feb. 3, 1898, that “C.B. Withrow, whose eccentricities are well-known to the people in this locality, has a new scheme on hand. ... Mr. Withrow has obtained plats from the government of the tract in the Iroquois River known as ‘Gooseberry Island’ … [He] intends to squat on the island with the government plat as his title, and in his fertile imagination, has already erected a large summer resort hotel.”
Withrow had a long history of mental illness, which he traced to a bullet wound he suffered in 1863 as a Union soldier in a battle at Honey Springs, Indian Territory (now Oklahoma). In a lengthy claim for a government disability pension, Withrow said that on July 17, 1863, “I was struck while in line of Battle by something supposed to be a bullet under the jaw ... the sensation of which was, at that time, that of a heavy blow on the jaw as it touched the jaw bone, giving my head a severe jar or shock, producing at once a changed state of the mind.”
Physically, he recovered quickly from the wound and returned to duty with his unit (Co. E, Second Colorado Infantry and Cavalry) for the duration of the war. In his pension claim, Withrow noted that he ceased to correspond with his relatives (including a wife and family living in Southern Illinois), and “gratified any momentary impulse, regardless of consequences, unless I was restrained at once by an official restraint.”
Between the end of the war and the time that he applied for the disability pension in 1887, he “changed locations frequently and kept on the frontier, where men’s conduct was not observed closely. I was very industrious and peaceable, and perhaps regarded more as an idiot than insane.” He apparently returned to Illinois in the mid-1880s, since he was committed to the Illinois State Asylum and Hospital at Jacksonville in May 1886. Withrow was released on January 4, 1887. He later spent several periods as a patient in Kankakee’s Illinois Eastern Hospital for the Insane.
On March 10, 1898, the Gazette reported that Withrow had been “tried in county court for insanity.” He called a number of witnesses (including several state hospital physicians) to testify in his behalf, and told the court that — since his latest hospitalization — “He had continued to improve … and at present he feels healthier and stronger and more youthful than at any time since his battle wound unseated his reason. ... He said he was peaceable and had given up his unreasonable schemes which in the past have merited public disapproval.”
“The jury found him of unsound mind,” noted the Gazette, “but did not recommend his commitment to the hospital. He was turned over to the custody of his friends.”
Withrow and his family (his third wife and nine children) had relocated from Waldron to Third Island in late 1897. A Chicago Tribune article on Nov. 27, 1898, opened with the words, “Dissatisfied with civilized institutions, distrustful of mankind, and desirous of returning to a primitive existence, Charles B. Withrow one year ago isolated himself and family from the rest of the world.” On an island one-quarter mile long and 1200 feet across, the newspaper noted, “… the eccentric Mr. Withrow has established himself. Here, in a rambling series of huts that would be disdained by many a self-respecting savage, he makes his home, and, with his family, is happy and contented.”
The move was not without controversy, however: for the next few years, Withrow would fight a running battle with a wealthy Chicago woman who claimed the island as part of her large farm on the west bank of the river. The woman, Carrie Watson, was not only wealthy but notorious: she was the retired “madam” of one of Chicago’s largest and most well-known houses of prostitution. (A distinctive feature of her establishment was a caged talking parrot outside the front door that greeted potential clients with the words, “Carrie Watson. Come in, gentlemen!”)
Watson’s occupation was seldom mentioned in Kankakee newspapers during the ongoing dispute with Withrow, but a 1903 story on the sale of her farm property (she died in October 1900) was more forthcoming. “The place belonged to the late Carrie Watson, whose establishment in Chicago was for many years the Mecca of sporting circles of the metropolis. The farm up the river was also the scene of many gay revels, Mrs. Watson making frequent visits to the place, accompanied by a coterie of sports and girls from her Chicago house.”
Age and illness apparently succeeded where Carrie Watson failed: on Oct. 20, 1899, Charles Withrow died at the Kankakee County Poor Farm. He was 64 years of age. The Kankakee Gazette told its readers that “Mr. Withrow’s death removes a strange character from the community, no one knew the man but to pity him in his affliction, for they realize the heart of a true gentleman was concealed under the tattered garments and a brilliant mind was struggling for recognition in its clouded environment.”
