Auto dealerships in Kankakee County, and across the country, have learned to adapt to the ever-changing marketplace over the past two years.

The computer chip shortage and the supply chain issues forced dealerships to almost rethink how to sell their vehicles. The semiconductor chip shortage squeezed the supply of new cars and drove up prices, shrinking the pool of potential buyers. In 2022 new vehicle sales in the U.S. are expected to fall 8% below 2021 numbers, according to Cox Automotive — hitting the lowest levels in about a decade.

The demand for computer chips for consumer electronics has lessened which has freed up more for the auto industry. Inventories have improved, but they’re still short of pre-pandemic levels.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

