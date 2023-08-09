Fire truck grant The Kankakee Fire Department has been awarded a $727,000 grant to purchase a new fire engine. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently notified the city it had received the grant. Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly will formally present the check in the next few weeks. The city has three fire engines and one truck, which is now 31 years old, will be removed from service. Fire engines have sharply increased in cost since the pandemic, similar to so many products. LaRoche said he was not sure how expensive the fire engine will ultimately be. {related_content_uuid}49ad46c1-d8ee-4b7c-94a4-5018d112aa3b{/related_content_uuid}

KANKAKEE — The votes to usher in two downtown developments as well as a retail project on the south side were put on a two-week hold as documents were still being reviewed.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, the revised development agreement for the five-story residential downtown building and the business incubator, both in the 300 block of South Schuyler Avenue, as well as the QuikTrip gas station at U.S. 45/52 at RiverStone Parkway, were tabled until the Aug. 21 council meeting.

