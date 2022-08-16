Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis discusses the importance of the pending Nov. 8 vote regarding the fate of the city's home rule governing powers during a Monday press conference outside of the Kankakee Police Department.
Kankakee 2nd Ward Alderman David Baron, flanked by 13 current and former Kankakee City Council members, discusses the ramifications of the upcoming campaign to reject a ballot measure to strip away Kankakee's home rule powers.
KANKAKEE — Past and present Kankakee political leadership will be putting on a full-court press to get city voters to the polls and vote against a Nov. 8 ballot proposition.
The proposition has the ability to immediately strip Kankakee of its home rule governing authority as the city's population has dipped below the 25,000 threshold, which has kept this power in place since the early 1970s.
At a news conference Monday, the city showed a unified front — meaning Democrats and Republicans gathered together to promote the vote to keep home rule in place.
WHAT IS HOME RULE?
Home rule was made available to Illinois municipalities as a result of the 1970s Illinois Constitution. Communities with a population over 25,000 automatically gain home rule and smaller communities can earn it by passing a referendum.
In its simplest terms, home rule allows a municipality to pass numerous measures, but most importantly, it gives a municipality the power to borrow money through the sale of governmental bonds and to implement new taxes — without taking these measures to the municipal voters.
Instead, these programs can be adopted by the majority vote of the city council, in Kankakee's case, the 14-member Kankakee City Council.
The city's 2-percentage-point increase in its sales tax rate would not be affected as those monies are being dedicated to pension funding.
As a result of its population dropping from 27,537 in the 2010 U.S. Census to 24,052 in 2020 — a drop of 12.6% — Kankakee's home rule proposition now must be requested from the voters during the next election.
ON THE BALLOT
The proposition question will read:
"Shall the City of Kankakee cease to be a home rule unit?" Voters will be asked to respond yes or no.
A "yes" vote would seek to remove that power. A "no" vote would keep home rule in place.
A simple majority vote will determine the city's fate.
A multi-level campaign will begin immediately to encourage voters to maintain home rule, according to officials at the press conference. The first plan of attack is yard signs reading: "Save Kankakee. Keep Home Rule. Vote No on giving up our home power." The "No" is highlighted in a circle of red.
The campaign will include city leadership and supporters going door to door and is to be funded entirely by private donation. Use of taxpayer money is prohibited.
If the city were to lose it home rule powers, the change would take place immediately.
The ability to sell bond and implement taxes — such as the yearly $35 vehicle sticker tax and the monthly $10 public safety tax — could only be completed by asking for voters' permission through a referendum on the ballot of a scheduled election. Referendums have a long history of being rejected by voters.
WHY KEEP IT?
At the news conference, Mayor Chris Curtis said home rule allows for more than taxing ability.
He said it enables the city to pass certain laws such as the chronic nuisance abatement ordinance. It allows for the city to hire experienced police officers from other departments at an earlier point.
"Home rule gives us more tools to keep our community safe," he said.
But, Curtis said financial flexibility is key.
He said because of new revenue sources such as the increased sales tax rate, the city was able to ease the burden on property taxes. He noted the city's portion of a Kankakee property tax bill has dropped 34% during the past five years.
The city's portion of the property tax rate has dropped from $8.31 per $100 to $5.48 per $100 of assessed valuation. The city has used all of the proceeds from the 2-percentage-point increase in sales tax to fund the police and fire pension accounts.
"This is an example of home rule helping our residents," he said.
With few other areas to turn, the loss of these alternative revenue sources would likely mean fewer city employees — specifically police and fire as those are the two major consumers of tax dollars.
"That leaves the city with two choices: We can reduce city services, including our police and fire departments, or we can increase property taxes. We would probably have to do both of these things to balance the budget," he said.
'FAILED CENSUS'
Kankakee is not the only Illinois municipality facing this dilemma. Six other communities are facing the same threat: Freeport, Harvey, Carbondale, Collinsville, Melrose Park and East St. Louis.
And even though Kankakee is planning to challenge what it believes was a Census undercount, likely to take place in 2023, that fact fails to enter the equation.
Even if it is determined there was an undercount and a new special census is taken, the results of those new numbers would have no bearing on the home rule power because a vote has been taken.
Whatever the results of the lost home rule may ultimately be, Alderman Mike O'Brien, who is chairman of the city council's Budget Committee, said the 2020 U.S. Census — conducted during a pandemic — is the cause.
The city is in this situation, O'Brien said, due to a "failed census."
"Without home rule, our hands are tied," he said. "We have the next 75 days to save Kankakee."
