KANKAKEE — Past and present Kankakee political leadership will be putting on a full-court press to get city voters to the polls and vote against a Nov. 8 ballot proposition.

The proposition has the ability to immediately strip Kankakee of its home rule governing authority as the city's population has dipped below the 25,000 threshold, which has kept this power in place since the early 1970s.

At a news conference Monday, the city showed a unified front — meaning Democrats and Republicans gathered together to promote the vote to keep home rule in place. 

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

