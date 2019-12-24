BRADLEY — Village of Bradley voters will be asked to vote on a 1 percent increase in the sales tax rate on the March 17, 2020, primary election ballot.
As a trade off for approving a new 7.25 sales tax rate, village officials said its portion of property taxes would be removed, saving the owner of a $132,500 house an estimated $280 per year in property taxes.
The board of trustees approved placing the referendum question on the March ballot during their meeting Monday.
If approved by voters, the increased sales tax rate would take effect July 1 and would not apply to vehicles, grocery packaged foods or medicine.
Currently, Bradley residents pay a 6.25 percent sales tax. Of that, 1 percent is returned by the state to the village.
If Bradley voters approve the sale tax increase, the village’s sales tax income would increase from $7.3 million annually to about $10.5 million.
Bradley collects about $2.2 million annually through residential and commercial property taxes.
The additional revenue also could be used for public infrastructure improvements, hiring additional firefighters and increasing contributions to its police and fire pensions.
$1.1 million loan
In other news, the board approved borrowing $1.1 million from Federated Bank to purchase the 80,000-square-foot former Carson’s men’s store in Northfield Square mall. In the first three years of the loan, the village will pay the interest only.
“There has already been interest by developers. Ultimately, we don’t want to be the owners of the property. In the long-term, we want the property in private hands,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Watson.
The village hired a pair of planning and development firms to determine what could be the best use of the property. That report is not expected until early 2020. Options discussed include using the property as a convention center type development.
Voting against the matter was veteran trustee Bob Redmond.
“I’ve had a number of Bradley constituents approach me. They don’t share the same vision as the administration on the purchase of this property. Some see it as a frivolous expenditure,” said Redmond. “I’m elected to represent residents of Bradley. I won’t vote in favor of this.”
Agreement extended
The board approved extending Bradley Fire Department Chief Jim Keener’s contract.
The board previously approved an intergovernmental agreement with Bourbonnais Fire Protection District to use Keener for at least 20 hours per week for a six-month period. Keener, 53, is the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Deputy Chief.
The initial six-month contract is nearing an end and was extended for an additional three months with an automatic renewal of another three months, if necessary.
The village reimburses Bourbonnais fire $5,535 per month for Keener’s services.
Bradley and the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association are still working on a thorough analysis of its fire department. That report was expected to be complete early next year.
