As required by state law, a purge of Iroquois County voter registration files will take place this month, according to Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver.
All registered voters will receive a new voter registration card by mail. It is important that voters review their new voter registration card for accuracy, Suver said via press release.
If you are a registered voter in the county and do not received a card by July 12, or if you have any questions, call the county clerk’s office at 815-432-6960.
