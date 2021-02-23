KANKAKEE — Results for the city of Kankakee primary election are in with 100 percent of precincts reporting.
Democrat
Mayor
• Angela Shea: 777 (41%)
• Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong: 1,097 (59%)
City Clerk
• Lashaan Lott: 783 (44%)
• Stacy Gall: 1,015 (56%
2nd Ward
• David Baron: 233 (77%)
• Lisa Richardson: 68 (23%)
6th Ward
• Kelly Johnson: 195 (53%)
• Yaquantis Adams: 170 (47%)
Republican
Mayor
• Chris Curtis: 502 (82%)
• J.J. Hollis: 104 (17%)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.