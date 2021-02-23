Primary election votes counted Tuesday night
Republican city clerk candidate Destini Sutherland-Hall helps tally votes as precincts report Tuesday following the city of Kankakee primary election. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Results for the city of Kankakee primary election are in with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Democrat

Mayor

• Angela Shea: 777 (41%)

• Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong: 1,097 (59%)

City Clerk

• Lashaan Lott: 783 (44%)

• Stacy Gall: 1,015 (56%

2nd Ward

• David Baron: 233 (77%)

• Lisa Richardson: 68 (23%)

6th Ward

• Kelly Johnson: 195 (53%)

• Yaquantis Adams: 170 (47%)

Republican

Mayor

• Chris Curtis: 502 (82%)

• J.J. Hollis: 104 (17%)