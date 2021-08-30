BRADLEY — In his first two months on the job, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s new superintendent Matt Vosberg hit the ground running with planning for the 2021-22 school year.
When school started a couple of weeks ago, it was the first full in-person school day at BBCHS since 2019.
Finding his footing during a critical time, Vosberg got to work establishing himself in the community.
“I’ve been meeting different community leaders, and everyone has been very supportive and very friendly,” he said.
Vosberg comes to BBCHS from Rockford, where he spent the past eight years as deputy superintendent for Rockford Public Schools. He was previously an assistant principal in Rockford and a high school principal in South Beloit.
He began his career as a high school business teacher after earning his bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University and graduate degrees from Northern Illinois University.
Now that he has gotten settled in, Vosberg sat down with the Daily Journal to discuss his vision for the high school.
Did you always know you wanted to be in a leadership position?
As I became more seasoned as a teacher, I could see the impact that the building principals and assistant principals could have on how the school operates. I thought by taking on more responsibility, I could have a bigger impact. I never started out as a teacher saying my ultimate goal was to be a superintendent or a principal. I enjoyed teaching. I still miss it at times, but I felt that I could see the impact of really good leadership in those positions.
What were your first impressions of BBCHS?
I liked the size of the high school. It’s similar to the size I’ve worked with in Rockford. It’s not too big that kids can get lost, but it’s big enough that there’s something for everybody. There’s lots of clubs and activities, lots of opportunities here for kids to branch out and try a lot of different things. It has the programming of a suburban school, but the culture of a small school, because we’re kind of a one-school town. There’s a lot of pride here and a strong sense of community.
What are the biggest challenges at BBCHS right now?
I’ve never seen a high school with seven lunch [periods] before. We have a really small space for a cafeteria, so our first lunch is at 10:30 in the morning, and the last lunch is at 1:30 p.m. Over half our students are in extracurriculars, so if they are here and practicing until 5 o’clock at night, they might have had lunch at 10:30 a.m.
There are 400 kids that take classes in portable classrooms out in the parking lot. The hallways are congested. Parts of the school were built when the school was a lot smaller. For some kids, it’s quicker to get to class to leave the building, to go out and come in another door. The facility is the biggest thing I’m learning about [in terms of] challenges. We have some parts of the building that are not ADA compliant.
Talks of major renovations to fix those issues were put on hold because of the pandemic. When will those resume?
I think it’s time to start having those conversations again and start the process, looking at an in-depth needs assessment, looking at what options do we have, what are the costs, and then after you’ve done a needs assessment, we need to start talking about how much will it cost and how you are going to pay for it, which would mean potentially asking taxpayers to support a referendum.
How soon might those conversations come up at a school board meeting?
I would say this fall sometime, we should have some board member conversations about the facilities. I’ve talked to a couple of board members already in one-on-one meetings, and it’s come up as an issue. We definitely have some challenges with our facilities. We have two boilers that probably belong in the Smithsonian. They are from 1948. We have multiple heating and cooling systems because of the multiple additions, a very inefficient HVAC system, and very costly.
There has been a lot of attendance for a variety of issues at your first few board meetings. What has been your impression?
I think it’s great that community members want to come to board meetings. The work of the board is very important. We’re a large organization. We have almost 200 employees. We have a $26 million budget, and being transparent with the community on how we do our business is really good. I think having community members at board meetings, it’s a very positive thing.
One issue that’s been brought up several times is the concept of critical race theory. How do you view the importance of the “Courageous Conversations” material the school works with?
Our goal is just to make sure all kids feel welcome and respected, regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation. We want to make sure kids feel supported and welcomed at all times. We want to help our staff have those conversations and build those relationships. Ultimately, we’re an academic institution, and we want to make sure that any of those issues are not impacting kids academically, socially, or emotionally. We know we have achievement gaps, like many districts, and we want to look and see, are there things the school can do to help narrow those gaps.
What can the school do to address some of the impacts of the pandemic?
We did a lot of work over the summer and spring on credit recovery. We will continue that for this next year, giving students extra opportunities to earn credits, and programming after school. ... It’s going to take more than one year. We’ve already built in some social-emotional curriculum into our Boiler Block to help the students with social-emotional issues, and our counselors are certainly aware of the challenges caused by the pandemic with mental health for kids, so we make sure that’s a focus area for us and provide support. ... Our preliminary graduation numbers for the class of 2021 look pretty good. We actually are on track to beat our graduation rate for the previous year.
