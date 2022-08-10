BBCHS expansion (copy) (copy) (copy)

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — Planning to vote in Kankakee County this November? You won’t see a referendum from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School on the ballot.

The BBCHS District 307 School Board met Monday in the school’s library, but the matter of potentially placing a referendum on the ballot was not on the agenda.

Monday was the board’s last regularly scheduled meeting before the Aug. 22 deadline to file the paperwork for a referendum with the Kankakee County Clerk’s office.

