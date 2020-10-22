City of Kankakee

There will be a 1st Ward Fall Cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It begins at 8:30 a.m. at Auto Lab, 382 North Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, with coffee, water and donuts available. Bags and gloves will be provided. Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 31. Children under 16 are welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult. Info. 815-260-8650 or 815-573-6905.

