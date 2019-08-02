What started as a dream has become a tradition of helping others throughout Kankakee County.
The Maternity BVM Catholic Church parish wide mission, Camp MOSH (Maternity Outreach Service for Humanity), returned this week. Camp MOSH is a six-day experience where youth and adult volunteers gather to give a helping hand to those in need.
“I dreamed about the idea. And when my daughter ran a half-marathon at Disney, I saw a statue of Walt Disney that said ‘If you can dream it, you can do it’,” said Patty Bailey, who originated the Camp MOSH concept, which began in 2009. Bailey, who served as the parish’s youth ministry director for 11 years, used to organize summer mission trips throughout the Midwest. But, she realized residents in the local area needed help too.
Working with the Rev. Richard Pighini, who was parish pastor at that time, they brought the idea of helping others in the local area to fruition.
There are so many people in the community who just need a helping hand – whether it be someone who just lost a job, is suffering from illness or an elderly neighbor, stated Bailey.
This year, 100 youths in seventh grade through high school and 100 adult volunteers completed work at more than 60 sites throughout Kankakee County. And volunteers are not just from Maternity, but from throughout the community.
Work projects ranged from planting trees, repainting homes, building sheds, cleaning houses, yard work, painting fences and general maintenance. Work was also completed at local nonprofits including Fortitude, Kankakee County Humane Foundation, the Kankakee Area YMCA, food pantries, St. Vincent DePaul and Harbor House.
A total of $20,000 was raised to complete the projects. And it’s more than monetary donations. Bailey noted that community members and local businesses donated food and beverages for the volunteers.
“Each day we gather, attend Mass and serve the community. We come back together each evening for prayer,” said Bailey. “It’s about feeding everyone’s spirit.”
Bailey started and ran Camp MOSH along with her husband, Tom, since its inception – until this year.
This year’s project managers are Jim and Rhonda Smith. Jim retired as a civil engineer from Chicago Bridge and Iron. Rhonda retired after teaching science at Maternity BVM for 14 years.
When the church was looking for volunteers to serve as this year’s project managers, Rhonda slid a piece of paper with the words “you can do this” written on it to Jim. And they did.
“The Baileys are our bumpers. They keep us going in the right direction,” said Jim. “We wanted to mentor the kids and ensure Camp MOSH continued.
“We saw a need. It’s about community and helping each other,” Rhonda added. “We are teaching youth it’s important to give back.”
Current youth minister Elise Dubravec, who is leaving to continue her education commented, “This would not have happened without their leadership.”
Projects completed were requested throughout Kankakee County. The Camp MOSH project committee reviewed each project and chose 62 in total.
“Yes, we are doing physical work, but more importantly we are building relationships with the people we are serving,” said Dubravec.
“I love this community and the community has been unbelievable in raising funds, and then some,” said Rhonda.
Callie Goering has been participating in Camp MOSH for three years. She continues to return because, “It’s the presence of everyone at camp and how we do the projects with love. It’s so contagious. There’s so much joy.”
“I look forward to each day and the projects we complete,” said Ava Coy, who participated at Camp MOSH for the first time.
And while this year’s volunteers at not camping on-site, they continue to gather each evening for dinner, entertainment, inspirational and spiritual speakers and praise and worship.
“When we walk out at the end of the each day, everyone is smiling and you can see the light in their eyes,” said Jim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!