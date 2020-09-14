More than 25 volunteers, about a dozen of which were stylists and a couple barbers, came together Saturday to provide back-to-school looks to area kids at the Braid-A-Thon in Kankakee.
The revived fifth annual had been on a couple-year hiatus but was brought back by Hamim Lillard, community outreach specialist with the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office, and his wife, Shelly-Ann.
The styling chairs were continuously filled as numbers were called over a loud speaker for those waiting in their cars, making for a great turnout on the rainy Saturday, Hamim Lillard said. “Today is all about people seeing a community in unity and inspiring others to give back,” he said.
Backpacks and lunches were also provided and distributed with help from donations, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office and the Greater Kankakee Black Chamber of Commerce.
