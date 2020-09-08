Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Children can come get their hair styled, cut or braided this weekend courtesy of the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office and Kankakee School District 111.
The organizations recently partnered to hire a community outreach specialist to focus on youth crime prevention and intervention efforts in Kankakee County, with a particular focus on youth in Kankakee schools.
Hamim Lillard started in the newly created position in July. The Braid-A-Thon will be his first organized event to build positive connections with youth in the community.
The Braid-A-Thon will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Taft Primary School parking lot on South 11th Street in Kankakee.
Styles offered will include: feed ins (up to five braids), crochet, slick ponytails, flat iron, and glue ins (plain). Refreshments will be provided.
Volunteers are sought including stylists, braiders, barbers and others to help during the event.
Donations of hair styling supplies/tools (combs, blow dryers, edge control gel, rubber bands, oil sheen, etc.), PPE and school supplies are also being accepted.
To volunteer or donate, or for more information, contact Hamim and Shelly-Ann Lillard at (815)-922-2233.
Safety measures will be in place in light of COVID-19 restrictions.
Participants will have their temperatures taken on site and wait in their vehicles for their numbers to be called before going to the prep area and getting styled or cut. Participants should leave as soon as services are completed.
Braiders, Stylists and Barbers of Kankakee and the Kankakee Black Chamber of Commerce are also in collaboration for the event.
