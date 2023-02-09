KCC campus (copy)

Kankakee Community College will host veteran vocational workshops in 2023.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The Veterans Resource Center at Kankakee Community College will host vocational workshops with counselors from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on several upcoming Wednesdays.

Veterans are invited to stop by the Veterans Center from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month, February through July, according to a press release from KCC.

The workshop dates are Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21 and July 19.

