...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CST /9 AM EST/ THIS
MORNING TO 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast
Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 8 AM CST /9 AM EST/ this morning to 6 PM CST /7 PM
EST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts are expected for
areas along and south of the Kankakee River.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds to 35 kt and significant waves
to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Kankakee Community College will host veteran vocational workshops in 2023.
KANKAKEE — The Veterans Resource Center at Kankakee Community College will host vocational workshops with counselors from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on several upcoming Wednesdays.
Veterans are invited to stop by the Veterans Center from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month, February through July, according to a press release from KCC.
The workshop dates are Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21 and July 19.
The vocational counselors can provide resume feedback, offer practice interviewing, provide information about local job openings and share information about great opportunities only available to veterans.
The events are open to all veterans, including those not enrolled at KCC. Registration is not required and attendees will be met on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, contact Kendra Souligne, KCC director of financial aid & student engagement, at ksouligne@kcc.edu or phone at 815-802-8556.
