With COVID “in the rear-view mirror,” tourism is up in Kankakee County, as are projects that will bring the county into the future. This was the overall message of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s annual report luncheon Thursday.

Held at the Majestic in downtown Kankakee, the bureau shared what’s been happening during the past year, including an increased social media presence by Visit Kankakee County, a unique marketing campaign in the city of Chicago and a distribution of local grants geared at impacting tourism.

Opening remarks, given by bureau Board President Laurie Cyr, set the tone for the report presentation, with Cyr stating, “the Kankakee County tourism team is one of the biggest cheerleaders for Kankakee County.”

