During the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s year-in-review presentation, several standing ovations came from the audience. The applause had less to do with the KCCVB’s (also known as Visit Kankakee County) accomplishments over the last year, and more to do with its leadership from executive director Staci Wilken.

After six years with the CVB, Wilken submitted her resignation on July 5.

“Today, we’re going to acknowledge what Staci Wilken has done for the Visitors Bureau,” said Laurie Cyr, the CVB board president.

Recommended for you