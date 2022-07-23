SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 487 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS
BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE
LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST INDIANA
JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON
PORTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND,
JOLIET, KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD,
MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO,
MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK,
OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Kankakee County through 930 AM CDT...
At 901 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Herscher, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Kankakee, Herscher, Limestone, St. Anne, Chebanse, Aroma Park, Essex,
Bonfield, Buckingham, Sammons Point, Irwin and Union Hill.
Including the following interstate...
I-57 between mile markers 303 and 310.
This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County
Fairgrounds and Speedway.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for
northeastern Illinois.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Staci Wilken smiles as she receives a standing ovation Thursday ahead of giving the annual report and saying her farewells before her resignation on Aug. 1.
Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Staci Wilken smiles as she receives a standing ovation Thursday ahead of giving the annual report and saying her farewells before her resignation on Aug. 1.
During the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s year-in-review presentation, several standing ovations came from the audience. The applause had less to do with the KCCVB’s (also known as Visit Kankakee County) accomplishments over the last year, and more to do with its leadership from executive director Staci Wilken.
After six years with the CVB, Wilken submitted her resignation on July 5.
“Today, we’re going to acknowledge what Staci Wilken has done for the Visitors Bureau,” said Laurie Cyr, the CVB board president.
“During her six years at the CVB, she has catapulted this organization to be enamored by CVBs across the state, and we’re so proud of the efforts that she’s done,” Cyr said, noting the 609 campaign headed by Wilken became second-highest in the state behind a city of Chicago campaign.
“Leading her team, she won awards at the state conference for our Visitors Guide and video content, and she has gained a reputation as a fierce leader and a strong woman and we are so proud of her,” Cyr continued.
Cyr finished her remarks by presenting Wilken with a gift and well wishes for her next journey.
Wilken returned to the microphone after a 30-second standing ovation, thanking her team, her son and others who have supported her journey.
“This is the last public appearance I’ll make as director of this organization, and it’s with the most grateful heart I say ‘thank you,’ to my team, to the supportive members of my board, to the community … and to the residents of Kankakee County. You have each made an impact on me in my six years leading the marketing arm of our community.”
“I challenge you to continue making waves, to be bold in your vision, ethical in your leadership, transparent in your governance and graceful in your advocacy,” she said. “We are better together, and I pray that the way forward finds each of you walking towards the same goal, both men and women sitting at the table.”
Year-in-review
Following a luncheon that found more than 100 attendees at GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais, the Visit Kankakee County team each took a turn at the podium to highlight what’s been accomplished in the last year.
Karla Flannery, Deputy Director of the Illinois Office of Tourism, spoke at the beginning of the presentation, sharing that, prior to the pandemic, Illinois tourism was responsible for employing over 600,000 people.
Different local businesses were highlighted, discussing their collaboration and benefit from working with the CVB. One such mention was the CVB’s partnership with River Valley Metro.
Earlier this summer, the CVB and River Valley unveiled the new look of the Kankakee to Midway Airport shuttle, which features wrapping highlighting the latest Visit Kankakee County campaign.
During the presentation, Wilken noted that this has been on her “partnership wishlist” for some time.
Jay Graham of GrahamSpencer, a Rockford-based marketing agency, discussed a current marketing campaign his company is working on with the CVB. He shared that social media engagement has increased and is higher than the average reach of tourism-related social media content.
His numbers showed that 220,188 people have been reached by the campaign since Dec. 1, 2021.
The teams began building the campaign in 2019, and Graham described it as “a virtual love letter to your region.”
Due to the pandemic, the team shifted gears to “make the most of outdoor assets.” In addition to social media, much of the campaign (which includes commercials, streaming advertisements and more) is performing higher than the industry average.
By the numbers
Like with any annual presentation, numbers and statistics find their way into the spotlight. Visitor spending was discussed, and was on an annual uptick up until 2020 with the pandemic.
In a five-year span, visitor spending, in millions, was: $137.4 (2016); $142.4 (2017); $151.9 (2018); $157.5 (2019); $122.6 (2020).
In this section of the presentation, it was noted that each household in Illinois would need to be taxed an additional $882 to replace the visitor-generated taxes received by state and local governments in 2021.
“This revenue keeps taxes down. You can’t make that up with a gift card,” said Wilken, referring to the village of Bradley having a $16 million budget surplus and its plans to provide each village household a gift card worth up to $120 early next year.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
