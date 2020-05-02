Kankakee comptroller Elizabeth Kubal is always crunching numbers.
The six-year bookkeeper for the city of Kankakee is known for her ability to put a positive face on even the worst of situations.
But the financial storm set to hit Kankakee, as well as every other municipality in Kankakee County and across the state and nation for that matter, is about to release a torrent of red ink in which Kubal will likely be challenged to find a silver lining.
The shock waves associated with the COVID-19 virus which first rippled through nursing homes and the medical world, before unleashing itself on business and industry and record-setting unemployment claims, is set to bear down on municipal government.
“I am certainly cognizant there is going to be a decline in revenue,” she said. “Forecasting revenues is usually the easy part of putting a budget together. But that task will a challenge this year.”
Federal aid amounts to some 5 percent of a local budget. State money accounts for another 20-25 percent. The remaining 70-75 percent is produced locally.
Sales taxes. Property taxes. Income taxes. Those are the basic funding sources for a municipality. Kankakee also has the $30-per-vehicle tax.
Sales tax revenues along with income taxes will likely be dramatically decreased as consumers have been forced home which has reduced spending and economic uncertainty has caused most to take hard look at spending practices. Taxes on wages will be down as unemployment has skyrocketed.
Property taxes — or the lack of those paying them at least in a timely matter — will come later this summer putting an even greater hit on the government’s relying on that income stream.
Because sales tax revenue figures lag, meaning fiscal activity from February, March and April does not manifest itself until May, June and July, the ability to accurately predict — and thus prepare — a 2021 budget (May 1 is the start of the 2021 municipal budget year) is difficult at best.
Kubal said it may be premature to label the pending fiscal government impact as “significant” just yet, but she is bracing herself as she attempts to piece together a budget which has been in the $25-million range in recent years.
Even though the budget is now due, Kubal said Kankakee’s will likely not be ready for Kankakee City Council approval until July so she can have as thorough of an examination of tax revenue trends as possible.
“I will be using all this time to pour over these numbers. I have a good grasp on expenses, but it’s the revenues this year. With COVID-19, we don’t know what tomorrow holds.”
BRADLEY
Bradley prides itself on being a home for small business. Fortunately, it is also the home for big-box retail and retailers considered as “essential” by government.
Bradley retailers such as Lowe’s Home Improvement, Menards, Meijer and Target not only remained open during the stay-at-home state order, but thrived as customers flocked to the locations stocking up on supplies.
The village board approved its $23.5-million budget this week on its first reading. The budget is actually $5-million higher than the 2020 document as officials expect larger sales tax dollars, due in large part to the pending 1-percentage-point hike in the local sales tax rate.
Village finance director Rob Romo said prior to the virus, he was planning on $7.35 million from sales taxes. He noted the village saw a decline of about $600,000 in sales taxes during the first two months — largely due to sharp declines of spending for gas, restaurants, vehicles and furniture.
“But Target, Lowe’s, Meijer and Menards have been doing more business now than before. We are blessed to have them in our community,” he said.
Romo noted that some 65 of the village’s sales tax receipts come from its top 10 producers.
Car dealerships, however, a key taxing component for village revenue, has experienced a blowout.
“They are hurting,” he flatly stated. He noted restaurants are in the same situation.
“I can’t see us being back to normal until at least August,” he said noting one significant caveat. “The businesses who have closed, will they re-open? Obviously, that’s an answer we don’t know.”
BOURBONNAIS
Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore characterized the upcoming budget as “bare bones,” but also noted it is not “doom and bloom.”
He said village services will be performed.
One area Schore noted as being closely monitored is what the state of Illinois will do with revenue-sharing money. “Is it going to be there?” he questioned.
Village administrator Mike Van Mill said in the past few years the state has discussed pulling back part of the income tax revenue which are shared with local governments. “That is the challenge facing us,” he said.
The village has been conservative in its estimates in how much it would receive from the state through revenue sharing — for income as well as sales taxes.
Finance director Tara Latz said tax figures from May, June and July will give officials a much more accurate assessment of how COVID-19 will impact them.
“Every community is looking at this,” Van Mill said. “I don’t think anyone knows what the impact of COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order will have.”
At the village’s April 15 Finance Committee meeting, Latz noted that if the state does cut the amount of income tax revenue, the village could see a drop between 30-40 percent. She has already trimmed $241,175 from the projected $12 million 2021 budget.
MOMENCE
Momence Mayor Chuck Steele said it’s difficult to say what might be the expected revenue fallout from the stay-at-home order, like others, he noted grocery sale figures are strong, but big-ticket items are down significantly. The city is home to Route 1 Chevrolet Buick dealership.
“It’s not a good situation. You don’t know how bad it’s going to affect you. It’s too early to tell,” he said.
At present, Steele said the city still has good financial footing with its $1.8 million budget. The city council meets Monday, meaning more fiscal information may give them a better idea as to where they stand.
MANTENO
Manteno administrator Chris LaRocque said the village usually gets budgeting estimates from the Illinois Municipal League, but the uncertainty of the pandemic has meant even this group stopped predicting.
“When we put our budget together, we just took a shot in the dark and reduced our state revenues by 30 percent,” LaRocque noted.
Unknown factors like how long businesses will have to stay closed and when federal funding might reach local governments continues to be uncertain, he said.
“We are just estimating and really, truly just guesstimating what effect this is gonna have,” LaRocque said. “Is 30 percent a real number? We have no idea. There’s no way to know. We just felt like we had to do something to at least show some sort of a reduction in what we’re expecting in revenue to be realistic.”
Video gaming revenue accounts for $170,000 of Manteno’s budget yearly, but that revenue is as good as lost. Sales and income tax revenue had been on the rise, but that clearly won’t be the case this fiscal year, LaRocque said.
“We’re fortunate in Manteno that we’ve got a decent nest egg saved up,” he said. He noted the village sold its sewer system a couple years ago for $25 million. Along with about $4 million in savings, Manteno has roughly $29 million in emergency funds.
“Basically, we could probably go maybe a year or two without getting into that [sewer sale fund] and that’s our goal to make sure we don’t,” he said.
Currently, the village is not planning layoffs or canceling projects.
“At least we’re in decent-enough shape that, depending on how long the downturn lasts, we’re pretty comfortable that we should be able to get through it,” he said.
KANKAKEE COUNTY
Fortunately for the Kankakee County government, it had $4.2 million in its rainy-day fund.
Board Chairman Andy Wheeler noted at the March board meeting that cash reserves in the $36-million general fund might be enough to offset the expected shortfall from income, use and sales taxes.
“At times it’s like putting together a jigsaw puzzle where the pieces haven’t been cut yet. It’s hard to put that picture together when all the facts don’t exist or they change from day to day, which is what we’ve seen.”
Wheeler said it is difficult to estimate how much revenue the county will receive.
“You can look at what’s going on in retail and the restaurants, but it doesn’t tell the whole picture. We’ve had an insane amount of people filing for unemployment. Who knows if they’ll be back next month. ... We’ll just have to ride this out and know that we have the resources to ride it out.”
Lee Provost, Jeff Bonty, Stephanie Markham and Chris Breach contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!