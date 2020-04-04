BOURBONNAIS — It was a wedding in which John Furby and Lauren Kohlmeier had envisioned for years and planned for months.
A guest list of about 200 people had been finalized and invitations sent. A wedding dress had been purchased. The banquet hall reserved. The menu planned. Every detail had been checked.
Then, the term COVID-19 began to roll off the tongues of health officials and national and world leaders like an obnoxious guest, and the wedding the couple had dreamt about and planned for was off.
The May 30 wedding between the 35-year-old Furby, a training specialist at CSL Behring, and Kohlmeier, a former CSL quality assurance worker, was canceled by the pair on March 19 after growing concerns regarding the illness and family and friends abilities to get to the event in nearby Frankfort.
“It was hard,” Kohlmeier confessed a week after they made the decision. “It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made. There were so many factors. We had people from out of the state coming. People from out of the country coming. We wanted everyone there to celebrate with us.”
The wedding has been rescheduled for May 22, 2021. Same location. Same dress.
Only months ago, the biggest concern for the couple was how the weather would be for the indoor-outdoor event at the CD & Me banquet hall in Frankfort.
EVENTS TURNED INSIDE OUT
How quickly circumstances can turn lives — and milestone events — upside down.
Aside from bringing two individuals into a union of one, which at its core is what a wedding ultimately is, a wedding also represents contributions from many businesses which have been relegated to the sidelines as the country battles its way through the grips of the coronavirus.
Wedding dress makers, banquet halls, florists, caterers, bakers, limousine, travel agencies, tailors, bands, hotels and churches are just some of businesses and institutions impacted as weddings are put on hold.
Like the best man who has lost the couple’s rings, the wedding industry has been stopped in its tracks.
WEDDINGS ARE BIG BUSINESS
And make no mistake about it, weddings are big business. How big? According to a Forbes report citing 2017 data, U.S. weddings accounted for $72 billion of economic activity.
According to the 2020 Wedding Wire Newlywed Report, on average, couples hire 15 vendors and spend — depending on various reports — $28,000 to $35,000.
The list of expenses runs from a venue, band, photographer, rings, flowers, wedding dress, wedding planner, alcohol, caterer, rehearsal dinner to lighting and decor.
One such business, Bliss Bridal & Prom, owned by Melanie Devore of Limestone, said her Bourbonnais location is working with about 100 soon-to-be brides.
“I usually have answers, but I don’t this time,” she said this week. She noted she stays in communication with brides who have April and May weddings set, but answers are hard to find.
“We were on track to do a stellar year. Now we are in survival mode. Right now there’s no income and it’s nobody’s fault. It’s just where we are at.
“I can handle the stress. The hardest thing was sending my employees home. It broke me from the inside out. It’s a horrible burden to be in charge of someone’s livelihood,” she said.
Regarding the brides, Devore is focused on the spring weddings. She’s hopeful by the time June rolls around, life will be back to normal. She said there are some couples who may tie the knot in a small, intimate wedding and then hold a wedding party — complete with vow renewals — in the summer so family and friends can share in the celebration.
“I feel so bad. They are obviously bummed by it, but they are understanding of what is happening. ... Hopefully, years down the road they may giggle about what they went through to get married.”
‘HOPING FOR THE BEST’
Katlyn Diaz, who operates La Villetta at the Elks, one of the region’s popular banquet facilities, said 11 event cancellations within the past three weeks. More may be on the way.
“This is big hit, very much so,” she said. She said some have canceled completely, which others are changing dates. She noted her business has already canceled its traditional Easter Brunch, which brought in about 1,200 people, and is starting to focus on the likelihood of the Mother’s Day Brunch meeting that same fate.
“Wedding receptions are about 80 percent of our banquet business. ... I’m hoping and wishing we get through this year,” she said.
Unfortunately, April is the traditional kick-off to the banquet season, which extends to year’s end, meaning the timing could not have come at a more critical period.
She has concerns as to what will happen when the crisis passes.
“I think people will be scared. I don’t think people will rush back out,” she said. “I’m just hoping for the best. That’s all we can do.”
Unfortunately, her story is shared by others. One of those is Aleta Lowe, owner of The Country Table, a Kankakee catering business.
Lowe noted she has lost 24 events since St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. Some of those events were wedding receptions. She noted some brides have rescheduled June weddings. She noted wedding receptions account for about 25 percent of her business.
So what does this mean? That is simple question for her to answer.
“It means zero income. It’s huge. A lot of the brides are not canceling, but they are postponing, but not sure when they will reschedule. My fear is we will be slammed when things do return to normal,” she said.
She said the problem is many 2021 weekends are already booked. Finding open dates is going to be a real problem.
“We are in uncharted territory.” Lowe said. “I’m in communication with my brides, but I have no idea how this is going to pan out. I’m telling them to be patient. This is hard. They spend one to two years planning a wedding. ... We are pretty much in survival mode.”
