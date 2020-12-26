Daily Journal staff report
To help farmers better prepare for the upcoming planting season and beyond, County Farm Bureaus and Country Financial have teamed up to deliver planning and protection updates with sessions set for January and February.
Illinois Farm Bureau staff and Country Financial will host four live webinars to provide updated information and answer viewer questions in real-time.
RFD’s Rita Frazer will host these 90- to 120-minute virtual meetings.
Each session will cover crop/farm bill updates by Doug Yoder, of Country Financial; legislative updates by Adam Nielsen, of Illinois Farm Bureau; and provide a farm legacy planning overview by Joe Buhrmann, of Country Financial.
The sessions will be at the following CST times:
• 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19
• 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27
• 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9
• Noon Thursday, Feb. 25
To pre-register, visit CountryFinancial.com/AgWebinars.
At that site you’ll also find presentations and information for the 2021 planning, including a library of recorded in-depth seminars.
