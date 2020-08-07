The Community Arts Council will set up a virtual space where member artists, makers, crafters and designers can share and sell their work. The space will open online from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9.
Patrons will be able to view and purchase handmade jewelry, art, sewn craft, hand-blown glass, photography, writings, pottery, hand-painted glass and repurposed furniture at reasonable prices.
The following artists and vendors will be participating: Mysi's Art and Soul, Rick Decorie Photography, A Unique Touch, Tim's Hand's & Kim's Touch, Nephilim Novels, Works by NS Eckmayer, Machart Glass
Flow Artiture, Portraits by Jodi, Sylvia's Crafts and Kathi Eastman Designs.
For more information or to learn how to visit the virtual space, find the CAC on Facebook @ArtsCouncilOfKankakeeCounty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!