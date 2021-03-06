By Daily Journal staff report
The greater prairie chicken is a charismatic grassland bird noted for its unique spring courtship ritual, according to the University of Illinois Extension, Kankakee County. The organization, in conjunction with the Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District, will host a Zoom class to discuss the life history of prairie chickens and the work that has maintained populations of the Prairie Boomer in Illinois.
Greater prairie chickens are state endangered and therefore critically imperiled in the state. In the virtual class, participants will examine what that means for the species’ recovery and how managers enhance and develop grassland habitats for this rarest of species.
The class, led by Grassland Ecologist Bob Gillespie, will be at 10 a.m. April 2.
To register, visit bit.ly/PrairieChickenClass
For more information, contact Holly Froning, Master Gardener coordinator, at froning@illinois.edu.
