The Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony, organized by the Kankakee Veterans Council, The Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County and Project Headspace and Timing will be at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
You can view the ceremony live on the Veterans Assistance Commission and/or Project Headspace and Timing’s Facebook pages.
If you are an assisted-living facility or nursing home and would like to broadcast it in your facility, a Zoom link can also be provided by contacting Karen Smietanski via email at ksmietanski@k3county.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!