KANKAKEE — There is a change in the upper management at Riverside Healthcare as Patt Vilt has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer.
Vilt, who has been the healthcare organization's chief compliance officer and who began her Riverside career in 1995, replaces Bill Douglas who served as the CFO since 2001.
"Patt has exhibited a remarkable commitment to the success of Riverside," said Phil Kambic, Riverside's president and CEO. "Her knowledge and experience are evident throughout her tenure and have been immeasurably valuable as we navigated the tough financial terrain throughout 2020. We are confident in her leadership to address the ever-changing world of healthcare finance."
A resident of Bourbonnais since 2003 and Peotone prior to that, Vilt will continue to serve as Riverside Healthcare's chief compliance officer as well.
"I am very excited about moving into this new role at Riverside," Vilt said. "I feel fortunate to have been a part of Riverside's growth over the years and see firsthand the tremendous, life-changing and life-saving ways the organization has impacted the community.
"I am proud to be able to shape our future growth," she said.
With a workforce of just over 3,000, Kankakee-based Riverside is Kankakee County's largest employer.
In the CFO position, Vilt is responsible for providing strategic leadership and oversight to the finance and general accounting areas at Riverside.
A native of northwest Indiana, Vilt has worked in the board area of healthcare finance including reimbursement, budget, internal audit and revenue cycle for both the hospital and the physician network. Most recently she held the position of senior vice president and chief accounting officer.
A graduate of Indiana University where she earned a degree in business administration, she later earned a Master of Business Administration in finance from Lewis University and her Master of Jurisprudence in health law at Loyola University School of Law.
Vilt is the incoming board chair for the national board of 340B Health, which represents more than 1,400 public and private nonprofit hospitals and health systems which participate in the 340B drug-pricing program. She is also a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and is past president of the first Illinois chapter of HFMA.
She also serves on the Finance Committee for Uplift Care, founded as Hospice of Kankakee Valley. She also serves on Kankakee Community College's Foundation Board.
