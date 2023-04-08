Kankakee Chamber Annual Awards (copy)

Ashley Villarreal presents an award in December 2022 during the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce's annual awards ceremony. Villarreal announced this week her resignation as president and CEO of the chamber.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce once again is starting a search for a new president and CEO.

On Thursday, the executive board of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce announced to its members Ashley Villarreal has resigned as president and CEO.

According to a news release from the organization, Villarreal is making the transition out of the position this week.

