LIMESTONE — If you want to find out who the officials are in the village of Limestone, don’t go to its website. It hasn’t been updated in nearly a decade.
The banner for the the village officials page on the website reads, “Neighbors working for neighbors.”
Unfortunately, some of those neighbors are no longer around. Of the 10 officials with headshots on the website, four have died — Trustee Clarence Brough in 2015, Trustee William Powers and Director of Building and Code Enforcement Robert Roach in 2016, and Planning and Zoning Commissioner Ardis Peterson five months ago.
Another three officials have left the village government — trustees Roxanne Moran, Robert Witham and Morris Burton.
Of the 10 officials, only three are still with the village — Mayor Sandra Girard, Clerk Maureen Dubuque and Trustee Coleen McCabe.
McCabe is the only current trustee listed on the website. The others are Frances Powers, Gailen Olson, Thomas Rosan, Robert Bennett and Gretchen Lamie.
Clerk Dubuque said she believes the website was last updated in late 2010, not long after then-Planning and Zoning Commissioner Joanne Osmond died. Shortly after, Peterson replaced Osmond and her photo was posted, Dubuque said. That appears to be the last change to the website.
Dubuque said the village hasn’t kept the website updated for a number of reasons. She noted she was the only staff member to keep it current, adding that she has many other responsibilities.
She said the village would probably take down the website and take more advantage of its Facebook page.
The website is at thevillageoflimestone.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!