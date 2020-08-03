BOURBONNAIS — Village trustees will vote on an ordinance to increase monthly sewer and garbage services bill by $2 for a single, residential property within the village of Bourbonnais at tonight’s regular board meeting.
The virtual meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
If the ordinance is adopted, the new monthly rate would be $68, up from the current monthly bill of $66. It would go into effect beginning Sept. 1.
The last rate increase was implemented in August 2019.
At the village’s July 1 utility committee meeting, trustees approved moving forward with a vote on the increase as a means to help cover the growing expenses of the two services.
“Unfortunately, we don’t drive these costs,” Mayor Paul Schore said in a press release. “For convenience, the village provides one monthly bill to residents and businesses; however, it is a pass-through of costs that we are billed from [Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency] for wastewater treatment and Republic Services for garbage and waste removal services.”
The proposed monthly 75-cent sewer rate increase would alter the village residential rate to $42 from $41.25 monthly. This is a result of a billing increase from KRMA in the amount of $11,500 per month. The village currently pays $212,000 per month to KRMA, an increase from the fiscal year 2020 cost of $200,500 per month.
The proposed monthly $1.25 refuse rate increase would alter the village residential rate to $26 from $24.75. This is a result of increased fees and contractual rates from refuse contractor, Republic Services in the amount of $6,250 per month, or $75,000 for the year. The current village contract with Republic Services ends in April 2021.
“Costs continue to rise,” Finance Director Tara Latz said. “The village has very limited options other than passing these costs to the consumers.
“We are cognizant of the challenges everyone faces today, and we are only trying to ensure that the adjustments we make are absolutely necessary. This also reinforces the notion that a fairer approach to utility billing is something to be discussed.”
Also at the July 1 utility committee meeting, trustees agreed to have Latz work on changing the way residential customers are billed.
Residents are currently billed a flat rate regardless of usage. The village is working to move to a volumetric system, which will be a more fair rate based upon usage. Commercial sewer fees are based on a three-month average from Aqua Illinois.
“I’ve been a proponent of this for many, many years,” Schore said during that meeting. “We need to make this fair.”
