BRADLEY — Although summer officially ended a week ago, Bradley is wasting no time for its Christmas preparations.
In a year marked by events not held rather than those held, the annual Christmas parade is set to happen. At least for now.
Despite the tumultuous 2020 year, the village administration announced Monday that it would like to restore some normalcy by holding its 35th annual Bradley Lighted Christmas Parade along West Broadway Street.
The parade is set for the evening of Dec. 4.
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said after Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting that plans are obviously subject to change, but as of now, the goal is to hold the parade.
“It seems like everything has been canceled or delayed. We would like to get started on plans,” he said.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Memories.”
