MANTENO — The wheels are in motion to get the Manteno Golf Club up and running this spring.
In a special meeting of the Manteno Village Board on Monday in the Leo Hassett Community Center, it voted 6-0, with Mayor Tim Nugent casting the necessary sixth vote, to sell the Manteno Golf Club to Alexander Real Properties of Bourbonnais for $600,000.
Nugent said the board has been in contact with the company and said its intent is to keep the 18-hole course operating as a golf facility.
“Through a series of emails [with company representatives] over the last couple of days, that’s the intention is to keep it a golf course, and I’ve not heard anything different,” said Chris LaRocque, village administrator. “As far as I know, that’s what they want to do. They’re also anxious to get it done, knowing there’s a lot of things that need to happen very early in the spring for a golf course to operate.”
The sale allows the company to possibly make that happen.
“I actually golf out there,” LaRocque said. “I take my grandson out there, and we do play out there quite a bit. Like everybody else, I’m kind of glad to see that somebody who has the wherewithal to improve it and make it maybe even better than it’s been in the last few years. It could be a really good thing for the golf course, so that’s our hope anyway.”
LaRocque estimates the sale could close within 30 to 45 days, and the new owners can start preparing the course for a spring opening.
“This is the only way this [property] had the potential to remaining a golf course this year,” Nugent said. “We lost our lease last year with the Save Our Golf Course group. If the village was going to continue to own it, it was going to close.”
The nonprofit group Save Our Golf Course, which has operated the course for the past 14 years, decided not to renew its lease at the end of this past golf season.
The village sought bids for the sale of the property and Alexander Real Properties was the lone bidder. Jerry and Nancie Alexander are the principal owners.
“This takes it from being a liability to an asset,” Trustee Joel Gesky said.
Due to scheduling conflicts for two trustees at the Feb. 7 regular board meeting, a special meeting was called for Monday in order to have enough trustees present to vote on the sale. In order to transfer or sell real estate, the village must have 75 percent of the board agree to that in order to make it a legal vote, Nugent said.
Trustee Wendell Phillips was out of town Monday, but Nugent was able to cast the necessary deciding vote.
“Hopefully, in 60 or 90 days, golf season will be starting, and we want to do everything that we can do in order to make sure that [Alexander] has the ability to be open,” Nugent said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.