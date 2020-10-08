KANKAKEE — A Bradley village official is facing a misdemeanor domestic battery charge following a videotaped incident in December 2019.
The Kankakee County State’s Attorney Office filed the charge Wednesday against Catherine Wojnarowski, administrator for the Village of Bradley.
Wojnarowski, 40, is accused of battering a man on Dec. 7, 2019, with the complainant filing a report last month. Wojnarowski is married but the complainant is not her husband.
According to Kankakee County court records, the initial hearing is set for Nov. 4 before Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.
Wojnarowski has been on administrative leave with the village since Sept. 10. Saying it was a personnel matter, Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson declined at the time to release the reason for the leave, which he described as “open ended.” Attempts by the Journal to contact Wojnarowski regarding the suspension were unsuccessful.
Watson did, however, say that the village was investigating information which was brought to the administration concerning Wojnarowski, who has been the administrator since 2017.
Contacted by the Daily Journal Wednesday evening after the charge was filed, Watson again declined to comment.
According to a Kankakee County Sheriff’s report given to the Daily Journal, the alleged battery incident took place Dec. 7, 2019, at a social event in Bradley.
The complainant said Wojnarowski had been drinking but said he had not consumed alcohol.
They left the event and were heading to the complainant’s home in Valparaiso, Ind.
According to the report, the complainant said Wojnarowski dug her fingers into his arm that he had resting on the center console in his vehicle and drew blood, according to the report. In his report to the police, he said the incident was unprovoked.
At that point, according to a police report, he decided to turn around and take her back to her home.
The complainant said she then punched him in the mouth, according to court documents. He told police he then started recording her on his phone. Two videos of the incident have been posted online by the complainant.
When he filed the report last month, the complainant said his relationship with the Wojnarowski continued until recently.
He also told an investigator, “that Ms. Wojnarowski is the village administrator for Bradley and he does fear some retaliation. He said he feared she is going to get him in trouble.”
