Mike Watson

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson

 Daily Journal/file

BRADLEY — The Bradley village administration believes there are more residents who should have applied for property tax rebates and, as a way to make sure no one is being left out, the village is extending the application deadline.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, Mayor Mike Watson received the go-ahead from village trustees to extend the rebate application. Watson envisions extending the deadline through at least the end of February.

The application filing deadline had been initially set for Jan. 31.

Lee Provost

