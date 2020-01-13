Daily Journal staff report
BOURBONNAIS — The St. George Road overpass project is winding down.
According to the village of Bourbonnais’ website: “A recent [Illinois Department of Transportation] update confirms the St. George Road overpass may soon be open to traffic as early as the end of [this] week. … The project is nearing a point where it can be safely opened to traffic.”
The overpass was demolished and replaced with a new structure west of Illinois Route 50 during a project that began in April 2019.
The IDOT-funded, $5.4 million project still has work remaining that the contractor, D Construction of Coal City, will complete this spring and summer.
Until warmer weather permits, the top layers of asphalt cannot be poured. Motorists should use caution while entering and exiting the project limits and along the newly constructed bridge where temporary ramps are in place. Rougher road conditions will be present.
The new overpass, which will be 56-feet wide and just less than 220-feet long, will remain only two lanes. However, a 10-foot-wide pedestrian/bike lane will be added to the new overpass. The pedestrian lane will be on the structure’s south side.
The project also will include a fence, similar to the fencing along the Armour Road overpass east of Route 50.
Also known as 5000N Road, the road has become a much more heavily used artery in the past several years, as the area has developed thanks largely to the Bradley Commons shopping center, which features Kohl’s and Super Walmart, the growth at Nucor Steel and recent subdivisions along the east side of Route 50.
This is the first in a series of overpass and infrastructure projects planned throughout Bourbonnais, according to the village.
Following the completion of the St. George Road overpass, Larry Power Road will be the next to undergo the same demolition and bridge replacement with new walkways and safety lighting.
