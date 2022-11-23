Bourbonnais' new signs (copy)

The Village of Bourbonnais continues to abate principal and interest payments on bonds.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — Village of Bourbonnais trustees approved an ordinance to purchase three police squad vehicles from a dealership in Indiana during Monday’s meeting.

In March, trustees approved the purchase of five 2022 model Ford Explorer squads for $187,210. The department was replacing older models.

The village purchased them from Court Street Ford using funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

