BOURBONNAIS — Village of Bourbonnais trustees approved an ordinance to purchase three police squad vehicles from a dealership in Indiana during Monday’s meeting.
In March, trustees approved the purchase of five 2022 model Ford Explorer squads for $187,210. The department was replacing older models.
The village purchased them from Court Street Ford using funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
In September, they received two of the vehicles, according to finance committee meeting minutes.
Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said they learned at the end of September that Ford Motor Company canceled the orders for the other cars.
“This was a Ford issue, not a dealership issue,” Phelps said.
“This left multiple agencies in the state scrambling and looking everywhere to find squad cars. I know our agencies locally were looking at multiple states.”
At last week’s finance committee meeting, Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson said he found three 2023 models from a dealership in Bloomington, Indiana.
Trustees approved an additional $29,100 for the three vehicles, bringing the total paid for all five vehicles up to $216,310.
Production of the squads will begin in early 2023, Phelps said.
Tax levy
An ordinance setting the village’s tax levy for Fiscal Year 2023 had its first reading Monday.
Finance director Tara Latz said the village is requesting a tax rate of .4555, netting a tax levy of $1.8 million. The rate would be in effect for tax bills received by residents in May 2023.
Though the village will collect more taxes next year on the whole, if a homeowner’s property value stays the same as last year, their contribution to the village’s property taxes will decrease slightly. Latz said residents could see a decrease of $5 to $15 in their bill as the tax rate was decreased from its 2022 level.
The increase in the total amount collected is a factor of the Equalized Assessed Value, officials said. That value is the result of a process of applying increases and decreases to assessed values throughout the village to create a total property value.
The village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill amounts to about 5%, according to officials.
Bond abatement
Trustees approved four ordinances that will allow them to abate principal and interest payments on bonds from the village’s tax levy for fiscal year 2024.
The four bonds total $28.515 million and include the $19.945 million bond issued for the Community Campus complex.
During Monday’s board meeting, Latz said doing this will save village homeowners between $188 to $566 depending on the value of their home.
Money to pay the principal and interest comes from a combination of general fund, business district fund and TIF fund revenues. The majority comes from sales tax and income tax revenues from the state of Illinois, village officials said.
According to estimates prepared by Latz, the owners of a home valued at $100,000 will save $188.72 on their 2023 tax bill.
The savings for a home valued at $150,000 is $283.09, followed by a $175,000 home ($330.27), $200,000 home ($377.45), $250,000 home ($471.81) and $300,000 home ($566.17).
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
