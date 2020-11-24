BOURBONNAIS — Adding to your holiday festivities and activities, the village of Bourbonnais introduces its first "A Very Merry Coloring Contest."
According to a release, this new activity for village residents provides a safe and festive experience for all ages.
The custom Bourbonnais coloring page can be downloaded from villageofbourbonnais.com and printed at home. Copies will also be accessible at the Administration Building at 600 Main St. NW for pickup, if needed.
Categories include ages 6 and under, ages 7–10, all ages or family, and special needs. The contest is free to participate. All entries must be received by Monday, Dec. 14 at 4:30 p.m.
“We know this holiday season is unlike any others. The coloring contest, in addition to the recently announced holiday lighting contest, is a safe way to spread some holiday cheer this year,” Mayor Paul Schore said.
“We are happy to provide positive experiences for the community during a challenging time.”
Completed entries may be mailed to Village of Bourbonnais Coloring Contest Attn: Lindy Casey 600 Main St. NW Bourbonnais, IL 60914.
Entries may also be submitted via the drop box located in front of the Administration Building.
All winners will be announced on the village’s Facebook page. first place will receive a $100 Visa gift card, second place a $50 Visa gift card and third place a $25 Visa gift card in each age category.
“We love the Daily Journal’s annual coloring contest,” stated Lindy Casey, Marketing and Public Engagement Manager. “They’ve implemented this fun tradition for 63 years. The village’s contest is an additional activity and opportunity to have fun.”
The contest is sponsored by Aqua Illinois and Milner Media.
For coloring contest information or to print the coloring page at home, visit villageofbourbonnais.com/a-very-merry-holiday-coloring-contest. For holiday lighting contest information or to preregister, visit villageofbourbonnais.com/a-holly-jolly-holiday-lighting-contest-preregistration.
