The Bourbonnais village board honored the Bourbonnais Junior Boilermakers football team during Monday night’s meeting for winning the Super Bowl in the varsity division of the Illinois 8 Youth Tackle Football League. Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore and village Trustee Jack Littrell read proclamations during the meeting in honor of the team.
