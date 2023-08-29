SUN RIVER TERRACE — It takes a village to build a community, which is something Sun River Terrace looks to celebrate.
Mayor Mandisa Rucker has announced that the annual Sun River Terrace Village Fest will return on Sept. 9, with this year’s theme: It Takes a Village.
Starting at noon, the festival will take place on the grounds of the Ralph Bailey Community Center, at 7219 E. Chicago St., Sun River Terrace.
“Each year the festival grows bigger with more features, food trucks and vendors in attendance. We look forward to continuing to celebrate our community,” Rucker said in a news release.
This year welcomes the return of the annual Car and Bike Show from noon to 3 p.m. on Chicago Street. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and at 1 p.m. is when the last entry can be made. The public vote will begin at 1 p.m. and the awards will begin at 2:30 p.m. For more information or to register, go to sunriverterrace.com/villagefest or text: Tomiko “Teri” Radford at 815-549-1345.
In addition, DJ Swoope will be spinning the very best and is always a crowd favorite. There will be two live bands, with The 10 Grand Band at 3 p.m. followed by N-Deep at 5:30 p.m. This year is also bringing new features for family fun such as a video game truck and laser tag by Mobile Laser Battles. The evening will conclude with a family outdoor movie sponsored by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.
“One of the growing features of the Village Fest is the food. I’m excited about the variety of food vendors joining us this year. Many of our favorite BBQ food trucks will be there, as well as desserts, chicken, tacos and more,” said Rucker. “There is sure to be something for everyone.”