In Sun River Terrace, both the community center and the park are named for the late mayor, Ralph Bailey. This year's Village Fest will take place Sept. 9 on the grounds of the community center.

SUN RIVER TERRACE — It takes a village to build a community, which is something Sun River Terrace looks to celebrate.

Mayor Mandisa Rucker has announced that the annual Sun River Terrace Village Fest will return on Sept. 9, with this year’s theme: It Takes a Village.

Starting at noon, the festival will take place on the grounds of the Ralph Bailey Community Center, at 7219 E. Chicago St., Sun River Terrace.

