BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais found more Chicago Bears items from when the team held its summer training camp from 2001-19 at Olivet Nazarene University.
So now keepsake street signs will be auctioned off with the funds going toward the 1837 Log Schoolhouse Restoration Project. The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society is in charge of the project.
In August, village officials sold Chicago Bears banners that were hung on the decorative street lamps on major roadways.
Those sold out in 22 minutes and raised $4,900 for the project.
This time, the found memorabilia items will be available for sale to the public via an online auction beginning. The auction will open at 7 a.m. Nov. 13 and end at 7 p.m. Nov. 22.
Signage will be awarded to the highest bidder at the conclusion of the auction. Shipping options are available for an additional cost on select memorabilia, and all items are sold “as-is." Cash or check payments will be accepted for all items.
The available items and images can be viewed prior to the live online auction at 32auctions.com/villageofbourbonnais.
“I think we were all surprised by the response to the welcome banners,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “These additional signs are a final opportunity to own a piece of Chicago Bears summer training camp history while also contributing to reconstructing Bourbonnais history.”
Approximately $72,000 of the $120,000 fundraising goal has been reached in order to professionally reconstruct the schoolhouse.
Additionally, the village donated its portion of the 2020 Chocolate Tour proceeds, totaling $5,900, to the project.To learn more or to donate to the 1837 Log Schoolhouse Restoration Project, visit bourbonnaishistory.org/contribute.html.
To view upcoming Village of Bourbonnais events, visit: villageofbourbonnais.com/visitors/events.
