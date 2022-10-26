Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, right, lights his candle from Lisa Dugan, of Bradley, during Harbor House’s annual Candlelight Vigil at the Kankakee County Courthouse. The event remembers victims of domestic violence and offers support to current survivors as attendees keep the light aflame through the ceremony.
Alexis Menz Novick speaks on her personal experience with domestic violence Monday night during Harbor House’s annual Candlelight Vigil at the Kankakee County Courthouse. Menz Novick is the daughter of the late Larry Jr. and Ruth Menz, the Bourbonnais couple who died in July in their Bourbonnais home after an apparent domestic altercation. Next to her are three lighthouses with candles lit to specifically honor the victims of domestic violence from our local community, one being for her mother, Ruth, the second for Tomina Green, of Momence, and the third for individuals that lost their lives to or experienced domestic violence in their lifetime.
Attendees share the flame from their candles Monday night during Harbor House's annual Candlelight Vigil at the Kankakee County Courthouse. The event honors survivors of domestic violence and holds victims in memoriam as attendees keep the light aflame through the service.
KANKAKEE — Flames flickered softly in the wind Monday evening as people gathered to honor and remember victims and survivors of domestic violence.
As the month of October, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, comes to a close, Harbor House hosted its annual Candlelight Vigil ceremony on the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn.
In the local community last year, Harbor House worked with 554 survivors of domestic violence, provided more than 4,000 nights of emergency shelter and answered more than 3,500 hotline calls, said executive director Jenny Schoenwetter.
“Domestic violence impacts our community safety, it impacts our families and children,” she said, ahead of sharing the following statistics:
Domestic violence causes 54% of mass shootings; it costs the economy $3.6 trillion; and it impacts more than 15.5 million children exposed to domestic violence in their home.
“It’s up to all of us to make sure that we are holding abusers accountable, and that we maintain strong partnerships with one another, other community resources and other advocates that are working to a similar end,” Schoenwetter said.
“Abuse is never okay. We want to make sure that survivors always know that they are loved, that they are cared for and that they are not alone — because leaving is one of the hardest things they will ever do.”
Harbor House serves Kankakee and Iroquois counties through its various resources such as the 24/7 hotline at 815-932-5800, emergency shelter options, counseling and court case support and management.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
