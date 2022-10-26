KANKAKEE — Flames flickered softly in the wind Monday evening as people gathered to honor and remember victims and survivors of domestic violence.

As the month of October, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, comes to a close, Harbor House hosted its annual Candlelight Vigil ceremony on the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn.

In the local community last year, Harbor House worked with 554 survivors of domestic violence, provided more than 4,000 nights of emergency shelter and answered more than 3,500 hotline calls, said executive director Jenny Schoenwetter.

