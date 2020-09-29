Kankakee City Council
Buy Now

A microphone awaits public comment in the Kankakee City Council chambers.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

A special Kankakee City Council meeting is being held to address public safety. The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 29).

Click here to view the meeting which is being held via Zoom.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.