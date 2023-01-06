Victory House set for Kankakee

A conditional use permit for the halfway house, Victory House of Kankakee, was unanimously approved at Tuesday's Kankakee City Council meeting for the property at 152 S. Greenwood.

KANKAKEE — A residential setting for men recovering from alcohol or drug addictions took a large step toward reopening its doors in Kankakee.

A conditional use permit for the halfway house, Victory House of Kankakee, was unanimously approved at Tuesday's Kankakee City Council meeting. The second and final vote on the permit is anticipated to take place at the council's Jan. 17 meeting.

The site is in the city's 1st Ward.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you